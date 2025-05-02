Cameron Smotherman | Driven With Fresh Perspective

Last October, Smotherman was in Saudi Arabia, cornering his teammate Raufeon Stots, when he got a call on a Tuesday night asking him if he wanted to fly to Las Vegas to make his UFC debut against Jake Hadley.

He did, got on a plane, made weight, fought on that Saturday, and decisioned Hadley. Now, as he comes off a full camp, he wonders if he’s been doing things wrong the whole time.

Saturday's Fight By Fight Preview

“That fight actually shifted my perspective on what getting ready for a fight means,” said Smotherman. “What is a fight camp and all this and that? At the end of the day, we already know how to fight. So it's like, what are we doing for six to 12 weeks before? It's better to just get in there where you don't have to think about nothing, to just make weight and go fight. You always hear about over-training and stuff like that, and I probably am a victim of that myself.”

Smotherman is probably not the first person to feel that way, but he may be the first to say it. That honesty is rare, and it makes the 27-year-old one of the most compelling prospects in the bantamweight division. That, and the talent that got him here in the first place. Not that it was an easy road for the 12-4 Texan, who nearly stamped his ticket to the UFC in 2023 when he faced Charalampos Grigoriou on Dana White’s Contender Series.