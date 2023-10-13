Cameron Saaiman Was Destined To Face Christian Rodriguez

“The APEX is amazing,” Saaiman said. “I think it has another vibe because it’s really close and it's more personal. You can hear the shots thrown. Watching APEX events is absolutely amazing. Hearing corner advice, stuff like that. Getting the opportunity to compete in an APEX event is amazing. Uncle Sean Shelby wanted this fight to happen and I'm glad it could happen here because now we can go 3-0 for the year.”

The 22-year-old has made a splash since he made his UFC debut last December at UFC 282 against Steven Koslow. He earned a third-round stoppage and a Performance of the Night bonus that night. He followed up that performance with a majority decision win over Mana Martinez at UFC 285 and, most recently, stopped Terrence Mitchell in the first round at UFC 290.

Competing on the highest stage in mixed martial arts in no easy task, especially doing it at the age of 22, but, over the past year, Saaiman has adjusted to life under the bright lights well.