Cameron Saaiman Knows Time Is On His Side

When Saaiman takes on Mana Martinez at UFC 285: Jones vs Gane, it’ll be the fifth fight in the span of a year for the Contender Series alumnus. In that span, he tallied four wins via finish.

While some fighters might seem like they just want to rush into any and all opportunities that present themselves, Saaiman lays out a bit more of a method to what seems like a mad schedule. Ultimately, though, the high-frequency approach is just a product of a lack of anything else really holding his attention and interest at the moment.

“I literally have nothing else to do right now,” he said. “I enjoy being in camp. I enjoy training, I enjoy staying active. Even if I'm not technically in camp, I just eat as if I'm in camp. I'm still getting to most of my training sessions. It’s just it's fun for me. I'm very fortunate to be in the position where my body is keeping up with that recent activity.”

For all the training one can do, nothing replicates the pressure cooker that is a UFC fight, and the man in Saaiman’s sights for his sophomore appearance is Martinez. The Texas-bred Martinez is 2-1 through his first trio of Octagon appearances as he also tries to gain some traction in the loaded bantamweight division.