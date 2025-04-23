Cameron Saaiman | A Long, Hard Year

“When I beat Josh Wang-Kim on the Contender Series, it was like this snowball after that,” he said with a smirk. “Once you’re in it, you’re in it, and you have to adapt quickly, you have to learn quickly, and I think these losses have given me the time to take one small step back, learn more about myself and what I want to do, what I like, how I want to approach fights.

“I’m not a patient person, and I do believe to some extent that God sends adversity my way to teach me some patience,” continued Saaiman, who admitted his patience (or lack thereof) was tested multiple times during this break, as the urge to hustle back into the Octagon started to rear its head. “There’s a lot of personal stuff like that where if you don’t want to listen the fourth, fifth, or sixth time — it’s gonna happen at some point.

“As a kid coming into the sport, you get surrounded by a lot of people and you kind of get complacent in terms of who you are allowing into your inner circle, so being able to address stuff like that. Focusing on the stuff that is important to me, focusing on who I want to be as a person, outside of fighting, and making that connection between who we are as fighters and who we are as people.

“It’s been a personal journey, and it’s been a very good one, and there’s a lot of introspection that goes with that,” he added. “Taking a step back, taking a break, and revisiting everything I think was the right move, and I can’t wait to show how good of a move this was.”