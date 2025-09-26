Cam Rowston | The Sacrifices Were Worth It

Rowston didn’t need any such urging; he simply looked at those who had traveled the path before him and committed himself to earning another late summer trek to the States, then went out and secured three wins and two finishes to ensure himself a place on Season 9 of the annual talent search series.

“I looked at guys that are in the UFC now that have been in similar situations, where they’ve lost the first time on Contender Series and either been signed by the UFC or re-signed with Contender Series again, and they were very active,” added the Australian middleweight. “I looked at that and thought, ‘The proof is in the pudding. If you want to get back in there again, I just have to do what these boys are doing.’ Activity was a necessity.”

Meet Us In Perth? UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs Reyes, Tickets On Sale Now

On the second episode of the season, Rowston rolled into the Octagon and ran through Brandon Holmes, dispatching the American in a touch under three minutes to earn his fourth consecutive victory. In his post-fight interview backstage with Laura Sanko, the City Kickboxing man lobbied White to not only give him a contract, but to get him on the card in Perth as well.

At the end of the night, both of his wishes were granted.

“The importance of fighting in Perth is because it’s close to home,” began Rowston, explaining why competing this weekend was such a priority for him. “I’m from Sydney, Australia, which is only a three-hour flight from the east coast to the west coast. All my friends and family are spending their hard-earned money to come and watch me.