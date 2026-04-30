Cam Rowston Wants To Earn Your Respect

Aussie middleweight Cam Rowston has made a winning start to life as a UFC fighter, and he’s determined to continue winning fans with his performances as he looks to make his way up the 185-pound ladder.
Rowston earned his UFC contract with a first-round TKO of Brandon Holmes on Dana White’s Contender Series back in August 2025 and was immediately thrust into a short-notice debut against veteran Andre Petroski in Perth the following month. Rowston won that fight via first-round TKO, then claimed a second successive TKO victory with a second-round stoppage of Cody Brundage at UFC 325 in Sydney in January.
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Those two wins have settled Rowston into the UFC middleweight division, and he’s been happy with how things have gone so far.
“I feel like I'm showing what I'm capable of, and I'm doing everything right,” he told UFC.com this week. “And, yeah, I feel like there's not much that's going to limit me in my first year in the UFC.”
His win over Brundage was particularly sweet, given that it came in his hometown.
“It was real good to fight in Sydney. All my family lives in Sydney, so it was phenomenal just to be able to put on a show for them, 10 minutes down the road from where they all live,” he said.“But, yeah, just being able to get a finish in front of a home crowd was just probably the highlight of my career so far.”
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Now, Rowston is set to return to the scene of his Octagon debut as he gets set to fight at RAC Arena for the second time in the space of eight months.
Saturday brings Rowston’s next test, as he steps in the Octagon to face Polish knockout artist Robert Bryczek in a battle between two middleweight finishers with big aspirations in the 185-pound class. It’s an exciting fight on paper, and given the heavy-handed skillset of his opponent, Rowston knows that his game will have to be on point.
“He's a big, tough guy. As they say, Polish power's a real thing, so I'm expecting that to happen in the fight,” he said. “I know I’ve just got to be perfect for the 15 minutes when I'm in there. He's very strong. He's come from the European circuit. He's had two fights in the UFC, coming off a win against Brad Tavares. So he's proved himself, as well. So it's going to be a great fight.”
It’s a matchup fraught with danger, but one that could really shine a light on the winner, and Rowston said that his big-fight mentality and exhaustive fight prep should stand him in good stead on fight night.
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“I'm hoping I can just show off just composure and the ability to put together a really well-thought and well-composed game plan,” he said.
“I have many game plans for this fight – A, B, and C, you know? I can fall back on any of them if I need to. And I just know that, if I can beat him and make it a really convincing win, I'm ready for that next level.”
“It’s just experience,” he said. “I've had a lot of fights. I'm 14-3. I've had over 30 kickboxing fights, a bunch of amateur MMA fights, as well. So it's just experience that I've built up over my whole life and my career,” he said.
“And as well, it's listening to the corner, you know? I have the best cornermen and the best coaches in the world, and I can tune in to their voices. I can hear it in a stadium of 15,000 people. Whatever they say, I can just go for it and put together all their instructions.”
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With a plethora of experience gained on the regional scene, Rowston has found the jump to world level relatively straightforward so far, and he puts it down to the elite-level training he’s benefited from as part of the City Kickboxing team in Auckland, New Zealand.
“I've been operating and training with the best in the world, high-class training partners, so I knew that I've always been on this level,” he said. “It's just been a matter of time until I've kind of had my opportunity to show it in front of a crowd on TV in the Octagon.”
He already knows he’s built for the big stage, but ultimately, Rowston just wants the world to know that he’s a worthy addition to the 185-pound division, and a fighter to be respected as he makes his way up the middleweight ladder.
“I'm hoping people are going to stop doubting me,” he admitted.
“I get a lot of messages from people. Especially after my first Contender Series go, people thought that I would just get bowled over when I was in the UFC, and after I won my second Contender Series go, people thought I was going to go 0-4 in the UFC. But I love that, and I'm happy to just keep proving the doubters wrong.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Della Maddalena vs Prates, live from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia on May 2, 2026. The event airs at a special time: prelims begin at 4am ET/1am PT, followed by the main card at 7am ET/4am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.