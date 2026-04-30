Cam Rowston Wants To Earn Your Respect

Rowston earned his UFC contract with a first-round TKO of Brandon Holmes on Dana White’s Contender Series back in August 2025 and was immediately thrust into a short-notice debut against veteran Andre Petroski in Perth the following month. Rowston won that fight via first-round TKO, then claimed a second successive TKO victory with a second-round stoppage of Cody Brundage at UFC 325 in Sydney in January.

Watch This And Every UFC Event On Paramount+

Those two wins have settled Rowston into the UFC middleweight division, and he’s been happy with how things have gone so far.

“I feel like I'm showing what I'm capable of, and I'm doing everything right,” he told UFC.com this week. “And, yeah, I feel like there's not much that's going to limit me in my first year in the UFC.”