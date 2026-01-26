Cam Rowston Comes Full Circle

When his request was granted, the lanky new arrival explained that getting to fight in his home country was important because the friends and family who traveled to see him compete in in the middle of nowhere only needed to endure a 3-hour flight to see him fight on the biggest stage in the sport at RAC Arena. Though he anticipated a war, Rowston instead had a quick night at the office, stopping veteran Andre Petroski midway through the opening round to register his first UFC win.

“It was just a great feeling to be honest,” Rowston said. “It’s (a) top-5 (moment) for sure. I’ll throw the Contender Series win in there as well. Graduating high school was pretty good as well; I was happy to get that one out of the way.”

A part of what elevates that performance into his personal all-time top-5 is how rolling through Petroski in less than three minutes provided confirmation of the efforts that are being put in and the abilities he carries with him into the Octagon.