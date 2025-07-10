Calvin Kattar | We’re On To Nashville

Having been in the UFC since 2017, the Massachusetts native has faced some of the best in the division, including an unforgettable fight against BMF champion Max Holloway. There’s something different about not only making it to this level, but staying here, and that experience of being inside the Octagon is what Kattar is bringing to matchup. And when people count him out, well, that’s when he shines the brightest.

“I feel like the higher up you climb, the harder it gets at each checkpoint, and you kind of reevaluate where you're at. For me, I think we're at a crossroads where he's on his way up and people might be counting me out because of my last performances, but, I think it's going to make for a hell of a fight because I don't see myself on my way out,” Kattar said. “I think I got something to prove. I got a chip on my shoulder, and that's usually when I perform at my best.”

Getting his hand raised on Saturday night is the ultimate goal, and then the celebrations will begin.

“At the end of the day, just me getting my hand raised and then enjoying some Nashville fried chicken is what I'm looking forward to post-fight. I had it for Rob's and I never forget. Man, in the middle of the night I pulled out a piece of chicken from the fridge and it was still crunchy. I was blown away. I can't wait to get more fried chicken.”