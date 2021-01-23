Calvin Kattar Is Right Where He Wants To Be

His next fight, like his last, is a UFC Fight Night main event bout on Fight Island against a tough-as-nails Hawaiian. The first ended in a hard-fought decision win over Dan Ige in July. The next comes in the form of former featherweight champion Max Holloway in the UFC’s opening card of 2021, and much like the build-up to the Ige bout, Kattar is singing the same tune heading into what is unquestionably the biggest fight of his career.

“This is right where I want to be,” Kattar told UFC.com. “These are the fights that I want to take against the best guys in the world to just prove, to myself first and foremost, and then everybody else, that I am one of the best in the world.”

At the time of this interview, Kattar was in Las Vegas to support New England Cartel teammate Rob Font, who himself had a giant opportunity in front of him against Marlon Moraes. A few days later, Font would knock out the former title challenger in the first round and earn a Top 5 ranking next to his name.

