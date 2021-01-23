Ingrained with Grit: Calvin Kattar Ready For What Lies Ahead

“I remember at the start of my career I'd see these names that were on the top of the ranks in local New England MMA and I'd see them out like two weeks before a title fight and they're having drinks,” he said.

“Man, I don't get that mindset. I could have enjoyed Thanksgiving a little bit before this fight, it was far enough away but I don't do it because I don't want to do this guy no favors for the fight. It's a weird thing. It's about you versus you every day, and I only face Max Holloway one day, and through that, there's growth, you overcome a lot each camp. I don't want to lose more than I want to win. I go in there and I hold myself to a certain level that I expect of myself. And I feel like these people don't hold themselves accountable to that same level.”

It’s why a New Year’s Day post on Instagram by Kattar’s coach and manager, Tyson Chartier, is so telling when it comes to the 32-year-old contender. The last time the Methuen native lost, it was by way of a close decision to Zabit Magomedsharipov in November 2019. The bout won Fight of the Night honors, and most believed that if it was scheduled for five rounds instead of three, Kattar would have secured the victory. Regardless, it was a tough loss, but one that didn’t dull the shine on Kattar’s star and even earned him an extra $50,000 for his bank account. Yet as Chartier pointed out, that wasn’t enough.

“I’d rather have the win,” Kattar told Chartier when informed that he received a bonus for his efforts in Moscow.

RELATED: Preview UFC Fight Night - Holloway vs Kattar | Sarah Moras Is Enjoying The Process | Calvin Kattar Is Right Where He Wants To Be | Max Holloway's Fab Five