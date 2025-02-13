Calvin Kattar | Focused On The Task At Hand

Kattar has dropped three contests in a row: one controversial decision to Josh Emmett, one by injury to Arnold Allen and one unanimous decision to Aljamain Sterling. Despite all the road bumps, Kattar has always remained positive and doesn’t stay focused on the past for too long, instead focusing on what he can control. For him, that means getting back in the gym and always improving his skillset.

“(The takeaways are) always just how to improve every day, win or lose,” Kattar said. “Ideally off wins but never stop learning and be a student of the game. I'm excited to have another opportunity to just go out and compete on Saturday night.”

Still ranked in the Top 10, Kattar aims to bounce back and defend his spot in the featherweight division when he faces surging contender Youssef Zalal, who comes into the matchup inside the APEX on Saturday night on a six-fight win streak. Kattar is eager to test himself against someone that earned all his wins in the Octagon last year by submission.