Calvin Kattar Feels Like It's His Time

“This UFC ride has been a trip,” he said. “I’m enjoying every step of the way and what an opportunity this is to put another feather in the cap in life experience. I’m going to Russia and living out a Rocky IV movie, but the people that know me and the real fight fans know that he (Magomedsharipov) has got a tough fight ahead of him. I’ll give him the respect he deserves for taking it, but he signed up for the wrong fight.”

As for his readiness for a moment like this, which could conceivably put him in the title picture if he beats the No. 5-ranked Magomedsharipov, he’s more than prepared.

“I feel like it’s my time and it’s the right timing,” said Kattar. “I’m 31 years old, and I didn’t ask for an opportunity like everybody else when I was first starting out. I felt like I waited until I was ready and now I’m making a strong run. It’s been a quick turnaround, but look at (UFC middleweight champ Israel) Adesanya right now. Some guys just rise quick, and I’ve taken every opportunity that I could get in front of me and it’s led me to this point. And as far as the moment being too big, I don’t think it is. I think I’m ready for it and I’m excited to go and prove why I belong in this position.”