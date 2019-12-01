Calvillo Searching For Quick Redemption At QUINTET

The vacancy was only open about a half hour.

“I just got home to Sacramento on Sunday night, I woke up and they asked me if I wanted to step into a grappling match at QUINTET and I said yes,” said Calvillo, who was coming off a draw with Marina Rodriguez last Saturday in Washington, D.C. yet was willing to push back her R&R period to fill in for Gonzalez with nothing but disregard for the minimal recovery time from her 15 minutes in the Octagon.

“At least now I get a little bit of redemption by being able to go out there and compete again and have a good performance this Thursday,” Calvillo said.