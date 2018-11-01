Calvillo Is Building A Legacy

“There were a lot of changes also going on in my life, just dealing with moving and family and gym situations, so I think at the end of it, it was a little bit of a blessing in disguise,” said Calvillo, who served a nine-month suspension for a positive test for marijuana metabolites. “It was unfortunate what had happened with the suspension. I felt like I was very honest with the UFC and USADA and I followed the rules, but you need to be a more responsible and more cautious athlete. I accept responsibility for it.”

On Saturday, Calvillo, one of the top rising stars in the sport, makes her return against Brazil’s Poliana Botelho. It’s been a rocky road to get here, especially when you add in that the Californian missed weight by two pounds for the bout on Friday morning.

It’s a far cry from her 2017 campaign, where she began the year with a TKO of Montana De La Rosa in January, then made her UFC debut in March, kicking off a string of four Octagon bouts that produced three wins and put Calvillo on the international map at 115 pounds.