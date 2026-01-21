Callum Walsh | Ready To Perform

Ireland’s Walsh is set to feature in the main event of the inaugural Zuffa Boxing event, Zuffa Boxing 01, which takes place Friday at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, and the 24-year-old feels very much at home during fight week.

“I’m enjoying it, you know? I love being here. I love being part of Zuffa,” Walsh told UFC.com ahead of fight night in Las Vegas.

Watch Zuffa Boxing 01 On January 23 On Paramount+!

“It's like being here for (UFC) fight weeks when I’m with Tabatha (Ricci, Walsh’s girlfriend and UFC women’s strawweight contender). I know the UFC, I'm used to how it goes (during fight week), and I enjoyed every minute of it. I was just waiting for the day that it would happen with boxing… I've seen how it was with the UFC, how the fight weeks are so organized. Everything is perfect, and I was always just waiting for the day that it would come over the boxing. And here we are.”