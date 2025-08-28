Callum Walsh | Going To Show Up And Put On A Fight

If you’re keeping score, that fight is going to be held in front of more than 60,000 fans and aired live and worldwide on Netflix. But Walsh is not rattled in the slightest, despite the magnitude of this moment…and the venue.

“I just went there for a tour,” he said of the home of the Raiders. “So when it was empty, it's crazy. The size of the place is unbelievable. I couldn't imagine fighting there with all those people, but I'm going to be.”

Walsh being on this card has been talked about ever since Alvarez-Crawford was signed, but as with anything in the fight game, it’s not final until it’s final.

Purchase Tickets To Canelo vs Crawford In Las Vegas!

“Yeah, there were rumors of it for a while,” he said. “I was always thinking I would get on there, and then after the last fight with the cut and everything, I wasn't sure. And then when it finally got announced I was like, oh, thank God. It was a relief. Even with the cut, even with how the last fight went, this is a massive opportunity for me and to be fighting a good opponent. It's in front of the world, really. It's going to be a big stage for me to just show my skills and show what I can do.”

The Irishman has always impressed since turning pro in 2021, but in the last year he’s raised the bar with early knockouts over Przemyslaw Runowski and Dean Sutherland in headlining gigs in Dublin’s 3Arena and New York City’s Theater at Madison Square Garden before a technical decision win over Elias Espadas in June. That fight, won by Walsh via identical scores of 50-46, was abbreviated when he suffered a cut over his right eye due to a clash of heads, and while he got the W, the cut was a concern for a bit. But here he is, putting in the rounds in Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Gym, and he’s chomping at the bit to give the people what they want next month.