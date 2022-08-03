Callum Walsh Is Bringing Back The Spirit Of Classic Boxing | UFC FIGHT PASS

For those who tell Callum Walsh that boxing has strayed too far from the heyday where the best fought the best, he hears your criticism and vows to take boxing back to the days where reputation reigned supreme.

It’s nothing today for promoters and fighters to flat out tell the fighter next in line to take a seat on the bench until they’re a big enough draw. In boxing, it seems to simply make no sense for a fighter to risk losing to a threatening opponent if an easy fight is on the table. Low viewership, followers and attendance seem to mean as much today as losing a title did in the 70s, 80s and 90s.

In today’s game, fighters like Walsh are few and far between, and he wants to share the ring with every single one of them.

“I definitely think that everybody at the top level should be fighting each other, no matter what,” Walsh said. “Win or lose, we’re here to fight. Personally, I’ve never turned down a fight in my life, so when I get to that top level I’ll fight anybody, any time. I do think everybody at the top should be fighting each other and they should be making these big fights happen.”