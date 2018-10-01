Calderwood And Chookagian To Start Things Off At UFC 238

The fight likely determines who will take on whomever wins the co-main event between Valentina Shevchenko and Jessica Eye for the flyweight title, so any irregularities in the circumstances around the night’s opener won’t hold as a good excuse for losing.

Naturally, both fighters are looking at the positives of the situation: namely, the fight is taking place around the time they usually workout anyway instead of later in the night when they admittedly would like to go to sleep.

“That works better for me because, typically, for me, I like to train mornings and afternoons,” Chookagian said. “I don’t really train at night. I like to go to bed early. I’m a little bit like a grandma there.”

Where the environment of the fight will seem different is in the crowd. Because the fight takes place so early, it’s common for fans to still be trickling into the arena and not fully form its voice until just before the main card. It caused the athletes to call back to when they fought in smaller promotions and early in their UFC careers.