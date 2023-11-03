Caio Borralho: ‘We’ll Blow The Roof Off’

“I think the word ‘happiness’ basically sums it up,” Borralho said of fighting in his home country. “I'm very happy to fight at home, feel the energy of the Brazilian crowd and especially to be fighting in a big arena. I’ve had five fights at the APEX and one in Abu Dhabi, but the crowd wasn’t on my side. This time I’m finally fighting in a big arena with the crowd on my side, so I’m just really happy. I’m very happy to have my whole team here. My nutritionist, doctors, everybody is here with me. So, I'm very happy to be able to represent not only Brazil, but also my team, especially here in Sao Paulo.”

“The fight itself is the same thing. Once the door closes, it’s just the two of us, just like in any other fight. But, of course, I'm excited. I said that this might be one of the most exciting days of my life, to feel the energy of the crowd and everybody cheering my name. So, the only thing that changes is the walkout, feeling that whole energy. When my song plays, everyone will be cheering and jumping and we’ll blow the roof off that arena. But when the Octagon door closes, it’s me against [Magomedov], and he'll feel my power.”