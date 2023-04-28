Caio Borralho Wants To Erase All Doubt

Interviews
You only get one first impression, and by all accounts, Caio Borralho aced his first year on the UFC roster after signing a contract off Dana White Contender’s Series in 2021. In 2022, “The Natural” went 3-0, all while charming fans with his personality along the way.
His rookie campaign was all the more impressive considering a handful of injuries he sustained before each fight. While common for every fighter in the lead-up to a bout, the accomplishment is still impressive, nonetheless. All in all, Borralho had a banner 2022.
“I learned how to control myself, not just about fighting, but about being a better human being,” Borralho told UFC.com. “I learned more about myself, that I have everything inside that I need to know, so it's more a year of self-development.
“I think it was a great year. I faced tough guys, and I know that they made me more ready for this year, for the bigger fights, for tougher guys. I'm very happy to have this year that I had, and I know this is a new year, it’s a new Caio, and it is still my time.”
Perhaps the newest thing about the version of Caio that is in Las Vegas for UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon is the fact that the 30-year-old feels fresh and healthy for the first time before walking to the Octagon.
Which is to say, when Borralho calls this the “best camp” of his life, he might be saying more than the usual pre-fight cliché.
“When it comes up to the fight and you have a big, big injury and have to worry about it, it is something that drains your energy a little bit,” he said. “Right now, I had to only focus on the abilities of my opponent or my abilities and how to overcome him, and that's always a great feeling.”
The opponent in Borralho’s sights is veteran Michal Oleksiejczuk, who has picked up six wins in 10 outings under the UFC banner.
The Polish bruiser is perhaps in the best form of his career, racking up three first-round knockouts in his last four fights.
Borralho, who picked up six finishes on the regional scene, is still in search of his first stoppage in the Octagon, and he is eager to play the dangerous game against Oleksiejczuk.
“He likes to throw his left hands like bombs,” Borralho said. “I think this is the most intriguing thing about him. He's a very dangerous guy. I need to be very cautious about it, but I'm ready.”
While a win certainly keeps Borralho on the inside track toward the Top 15, a finish catapults him toward the elite in the division much quicker, and with Israel Adesanya back on the division’s throne, the search for title challengers is pertinent.
On top of that, Borralho is also set to achieve another life milestone that adds increased motivation to his work inside the Octagon.
“This year is the year for me to crack the rankings, to start fighting with the guys in the rankings,” he said. “It's a very important year for me because I'm going to be a dad. I'm very happy with it. It's my first child, and I'm Iooking forward to seeing his face.”
Of his many impressive traits, arguably the most encouraging one is the way Borralho has handled and welcomed all of the attention that comes with the status of a prospect to watch in the UFC.
He has remained patient but with a sense of urgency, and he believes an impressive performance on April 29 means an influx of fans hopping on the Borralho bandwagon.
“After beating one more killer, people are going to stop doubting me,” he said. “I think I know a lot of guys don't doubt me, but there's a few guys they still do. After this performance, I think all of them are going to start rooting for me, actually.”
