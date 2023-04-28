Caio Borralho Wants To Erase All Doubt

Caio Borralho of Brazil punches Armen Petrosyan of Russia in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“I think it was a great year. I faced tough guys, and I know that they made me more ready for this year, for the bigger fights, for tougher guys. I'm very happy to have this year that I had, and I know this is a new year, it’s a new Caio, and it is still my time.”

Perhaps the newest thing about the version of Caio that is in Las Vegas for UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon is the fact that the 30-year-old feels fresh and healthy for the first time before walking to the Octagon.

Which is to say, when Borralho calls this the “best camp” of his life, he might be saying more than the usual pre-fight cliché.

“When it comes up to the fight and you have a big, big injury and have to worry about it, it is something that drains your energy a little bit,” he said. “Right now, I had to only focus on the abilities of my opponent or my abilities and how to overcome him, and that's always a great feeling.”