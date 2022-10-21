Caio Borralho | Stop Suffering. Work Hard. Get Money.

“In my last interview before my last fight, I asked for a pay-per-view card,” he smiles as he sits down to talk with UFC.com in Abu Dhabi. “I asked for a big arena and now I'm here. They gave me what I asked for and I'm really grateful and really happy to be on this card.”

The rising Brazilian middleweight had spent his last three fights inside the UFC APEX dating back to his contract-winning performance on Dana White’s Contender Series one year ago, followed quickly by back-to-back wins over Gadzhi Omargadzhiev and Armen Petrosyan. The intimate Las Vegas venue has been good to him, but he was eager to bring his talents to a bigger audience. That wish was granted in spades with his prelim matchup versus Makhmud Muradov this Saturday.

“It’s the biggest card of the year, the biggest event of the year. There’s a lot of more love, more eyes on me this time. So I'm ready to go and excited to fight in front of the fans.”