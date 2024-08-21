CAIO BORRALHO | REVENGE OF THE NERDS

Borralho understands the weight of those types of sacrifices, as he too left home in search of something bigger and a chance to chase his competitive dreams.

Ten years after saying goodbye to his family and friends and departing for Sao Paulo, and less than three years removed from earning his UFC contract, the engaging emerging star is set to headline for the first time in his career, with the opportunity to ascend into the Top 10 and put himself in the thick of the title conversation in the ever-shifting 185-pound weight class hanging in the balance.

It’s a massive opportunity for Borralho; one that he doesn’t take lightly.

“We’re happy with the position, but for sure we feel we deserve the position we are,” said Borralho, who stopped Scotsman Paul Craig last time out at UFC 301 to earn his second Performance of the Night bonus and advance his record to 16-1 with one no contest overall. “I deserve the position that I am in right now, and I feel blessed to be facing the best guys in the world.

“Jared is one of the best guys in the world for this division — he entered the UFC in 2015; that was one year into my MMA career!” he continued, laughing at the vast discrepancy between he and Cannonier when it comes to the amount of time they’ve spent on the UFC roster. “Facing a guy at this level, having the chance to show my work against a guy on this level — having a chance to knock him out, submit him, or even do a very mature performance against him, I think this is something that a lot of people don’t get.