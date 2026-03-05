Caio Borralho | Refocused And Ready To Shine

Based on his energy, it seems that Caio Borralho has used his first loss in a decade as a moment to reset as he looks to start fresh winning streak this weekend when he steps in against Reinier de Ridder in the co-main event of UFC 326.

“The energy is always high, and this time it’s higher than ever,” he said with a smile. “I’m definitely excited to be on this card — it’s a big card; live on Paramount+ and CBS and at T-Mobile (Arena)… I’ve fought already six times here in Vegas, but only (at the Meta) APEX. I love going to the APEX — I like the environment and everything — but I’m always dreaming of fighting at T-Mobile. I’ve been there for so many events, attending and seeing my friends fight and I thought, ‘One day I will fight here.’

“God gave me this spot, co-main event… I’m excited and the energy is higher than ever.”