Caio Borralho: “Pressure Is A Privilege”

The 31-year-old Brazilian gets to make his second UFC showing in Brazil, after earning a unanimous decision victory last November in his home city of São Paulo. It’s now been two years since Borralho first made his UFC debut, and since then he has gone 5-0 inside the Octagon. Throughout those two years, Borralho has always been calm, cool and collected before, during and after fights. The reason behind his composure is simple.

“I changed the meaning of pressure to me,” Borralho said. “For me, pressure is a privilege. Every time I'm right here, I think about all the athletes that wanted to be here, and God chose me. Pressure is a privilege. I'm a guy that is privileged to be here to talk with you guys, with my team and everybody, and living all this. There's a thousand guys that could give their lives to be here and do the same thing that I'm doing. For sure, there's pressure, but I love pressure because pressure is a privilege.”

Heading into this fight week, Borralho emphasized how blessed he felt to be able to compete in Rio de Janeiro at UFC 301.