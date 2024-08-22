Caio Borralho’s First Main Event Puts Spotlight On Fighting Nerds

Led by coaches Pablo Sucupira and Flavio Alvaro, the team’s signature hollow-framed glasses are synonymous with a Fighting Nerds victory. They have quickly become a cult item, a sort of banner to stamp what Borralho has routinely referred to as the “Fighting Nerds Takeover.” When asked who has the most impressive win of the year so far, he first points out Ruffy’s debut before, like a good leader, spreading the love to each of his teammates and their wins.

While the Fighting Nerds, whose roster also includes veteran Thiago Moises and Kaynan Kruschewsky, is earning more and more notoriety because of its success with the mixed martial arts leader, Borralho is quick to acknowledge the work that came before the success.

“The crazy thing is the energy was always high in the room,” Borralho told UFC.com. “(Even) when there was no one in the UFC, the energy was always high because we always believed in ourselves. We always believed in the work we are doing. The energy is even higher. I think it inspires the new generation of Fighting Nerds that are coming. There are a lot of guys there. They are going to just make us better and better.”

The 31-year-old Borralho first arrived in the organization in April 2022 following two wins on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021. “The Natural” has since racked up six wins, and his second-round finish of Craig put him in position to compete in his first main event bout, where he faces former title challenger Jared Cannonier.