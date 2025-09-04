Caio Borralho | All Eyes On A Title Shot

But now, he gets to take on the No. 2 ranked contender at 185 pounds, with the hopes of getting one step closer to the title shot. Borralho even weighed in three weeks ago as the backup fighter for the title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev in Chicago to show how ready he is to fight for the title.

According to Borralho, this fight with “The Sniper” has been a long time coming.

Paris Main Event Preview

“A few months ago, they offered me to fight him at International Fight Week,” Borralho said. “He said no, because he wanted to be the backup or something like that and then after that he said that they offered him the backup, and then he said no, so that doesn't make sense. But anyways, it's a fight that I wanted for so long because he's a great athlete. He's a guy that is in the top of the division, and I think that's the kind of challenge that I need and that I want, that is going to make me go for the belt. I don't want easy fights. I don't want the fights that I would just dominate easy, even though I'm dominating all my hard opponents. I think he's the perfect opponent for right now at this moment in my career.”

It’s an intriguing time to be a middleweight, especially with Chimaev dethroning Du Plessis in dominant fashion at UFC 319 to become the new champion. There are a ton of exciting fights to make and upcoming at 185 pounds, including this one with Imavov and Borralho. Just days before these two were set to make the walk inside the Octagon, UFC announced that Reinier de Ridder and Anthony Hernandez are set to headline a card in Vancouver next month.