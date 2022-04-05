From Cage Warriors To UFC: Ian Garry

Athletes
Could Ian Garry be the next big UFC star to come out of the Cage Warriors FC promotion?
The undefeated Irish welterweight is set to make his Octagon return at UFC 273: Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie on April 9 against Darian Weeks. At just 24 years old, “The Future” has shown plenty of promise in his short career.
Prior to making a splash in his UFC debut, Garry started his pro career with Cage Warriors Fighting Championship (CWFC). The London-based promotion has been responsible for producing a host of UFC champions and contenders. The likes of Conor McGregor, Michael Bisping, and Joanna Jedrzejczyk laid the groundwork for legendary careers in Cage Warriors while breakout stars and CWFC alums like Paddy Pimblett and Jack Shore are just starting their climb to the top.
Before we see Garry’s return at UFC 273, have a look back at the undefeated star’s flawless rise in CWFC that led him to an unforgettable Octagon debut.
Order UFC 273 On ESPN+ For Any Device
Ian Garry vs Jack Grant
Cage Warriors 125 – June 26, 2021
Any questions that doubters had about Garry were answered when he defeated Jack Grant by unanimous decision at Cage Warriors 125. Garry, who is primarily a striker, used his excellent movement and crisp striking to batter Grant and keep the contest where he wanted it. When the two fighters hit the canvas, Garry more than held his own, as he attempted multiple submissions and came out on the better side of most scrambles.
Watch Garry vs Grant On UFC Fight Pass
Garry showed that he can push the pace for 25 minutes and can handle a tough guy who won’t go away and that he isn’t accepting of being in bad positions.
It was an impressive performance and a composed one from Garry, who punched his ticket to the UFC with the dominant victory.
Ian Garry vs Rostem Akman
Cage Warriors 121 – March 19, 2021
Garry dominated Akman from the opening bell, controlling the fight both on the feet and on the canvas. In the second round, Garry showed his ability to dictate the range of the fight before connecting with a beautifully timed punch-head kick combo that put Akman out.
Check Out Garry vs Akman On UFC Fight Pass
Moments after the win he looked straight into the camera and screamed “UFC, I’m coming!”
Ian Garry vs Lawrence Tracey
Cage Warriors 119 – December 12, 2020
Garry isn’t just a standup fighter, and he proved that against Tracey when he out grappled his foe, took him down and earned a nice TKO finish. Garry’s relentless movement and his constant advancement on the ground led him to full mount and the victory.
Ian Garry vs George McManus
Cage Warriors 115 – September 25, 2020
In just his fourth professional fight, Garry showed that he doesn’t rush things. He’s patient and is willing to let the fight flow, either on the canvas or on the feet.
Garry utilized his grappling and his strong top game to land damaging shots on McManus in the first round before backing him into a corner late in the second. Garry poured on the damage until he landed a powerful head kick that forced the referee to step in and declare McManus out on his feet.
The accuracy, power and pressure showed why people have been so excited about Garry.
Ian Garry vs Mateusz Figlak
Cage Warriors 110 – November 9, 2019
Even though most of his wins stem from his excellent striking, Garry showed that he has plenty of submission skills when he defeated Mateusz Figlak by first round rear naked choke. Garry also showed that he can fight through adversity when he took a big shot early in the fight before recovering quickly and relying on his grappling to take the fight where he thought he had the advantage.
Watch Garry vs Figlak On UFC Fight Pass
It was a strong performance for Garry and a sure sign of things to come.
Ian Garry vs Jordan Williams
UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 – November 6, 2021
For his Octagon debut, Garry faced Jordan Williams at UFC 268. Garry’s standup game and toughness was tested once again in this fight. Williams stood in the center of the Octagon with the Irish striker, countering Garry’s leg kicks and strikes with jabs and a powerful left hand. Even when hit with shots, Garry showed his resilience in in the bout by continuing to press forward and throw strikes of his own.
Check Out Garry's UFC Debut On UFC Fight Pass
Towards the end of the first round, Garry had found his range against his opponent. After Williams overextended with a left power shot, Garry slipped back and countered with a straight right hand that immediately wobbled the challenger. With a knockout that had some resemblance to that of fellow Irishman and former champion Conor McGregor, Garry couldn’t have asked for a better debut.
Don't miss a single strike of UFC 273: Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie, live from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on ESPN+ on April 9, 2022. The early prelims begin at 6:00pm ET/3:00pm PT exclusively on UFC Fight Pass. The prelims begin at 8:00pm ET/5:00pm PT, followed by the main card at 10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT.
Tags
:
:
Athletes
Flashback | Valentina Shevchenko Loves Life On The Road
Athletes