From Cage Warriors To UFC: Ian Garry

Any questions that doubters had about Garry were answered when he defeated Jack Grant by unanimous decision at Cage Warriors 125. Garry, who is primarily a striker, used his excellent movement and crisp striking to batter Grant and keep the contest where he wanted it. When the two fighters hit the canvas, Garry more than held his own, as he attempted multiple submissions and came out on the better side of most scrambles.

Watch Garry vs Grant On UFC Fight Pass

Garry showed that he can push the pace for 25 minutes and can handle a tough guy who won’t go away and that he isn’t accepting of being in bad positions.

It was an impressive performance and a composed one from Garry, who punched his ticket to the UFC with the dominant victory.

Ian Garry vs Rostem Akman

Cage Warriors 121 – March 19, 2021