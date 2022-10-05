Cage Warriors And Cage Fury Headline FIGHT PASS Stacked Weekend

Just over 12 hours after Roy Jones Jr. Boxing: Garcia vs Sauceda, Cage Warriors is back with one of the biggest cards in the history of the promotion.

Not since Paddy Pimblett’s final bout at Cage Warriors 123 has the promotion delivered the co-main/main event punch like Cage Warriors 144 has in the chamber.

Cage Warriors mainstay Madars Fleminas will be looking to put a three-fight win streak together in his bout against 13-4 veteran Carlo Pedersoli before French fans all raise their pirate flags in support of “The Last Pirate” and the biggest name in French MMA, Morgan Charriere.

At 15-9-1, Charriere has a lot to prove if he wants to climb back to his CW championship reign. The UFC FIGHT PASS Fight of the Year winner has never had any difficulty digging deep to show the world what he’s made of, so if 5-3 Alberth Dias is game, we’re in for another instant classic.

Charriere has lost two straight, but it’s taken title holders or title challengers to edge him out both times. Does Dias have what it takes to go blow-for-blow with the gritty fan favorite?