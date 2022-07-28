Cage Fury Returns With A Can’t-Miss Card | UFC FIGHT PASS

Highlights
Cage Fury Vice President Brad Boulton believes that the upcoming CFFC 111 from Tunica, Mississippi has the potential to be one of the promotion’s best cards of the year.
Just two weeks after a successful Cage Fury 110 event that featured five knockouts on the main card, Cage Fury is making its return to Mississippi with CFFC 111 on Friday, July 29. The event features 12 bouts, culminating in a five-round contest with the vacant CFFC middleweight belt on the line.
In the main event of the evening, undefeated Miles Lee will be taking on top prospect Donovan Beard in a fight CFFC fans have been eagerly awaiting all summer.
“I think his record is really deceptive, and I think a lot of people are going to realize that he’s basically the next Sean Brady,” CFFC Vice President Brad Boulton said. “There’s a chance that this could be his coming out party, but he’s got a tough test in front of him against Donavan Beard. I’m really excited about that fight.”
For years, CFFC has been a hotbed for elite MMA prospects beginning their careers, and Boulton has identified a 1-0 fighter on the card that fight fans should keep an eye on.
“Isaack Watkins is on the main card; in his pro debut he fought Victor Silverio, who’s a BJJ world champ, and he pretty much shut the guy down and looked super impressive,” Boulton said. “He’s got a good fight this weekend, the guy he’s fighting is a local and will have a big crowd there for him, so this one’s a really interesting fight.”
Boulton is also feeling bullish on 4-0 welterweight Raheam Forest, who is taking on Trevor Ollison in the co-main event.
“Raheam is really talented,” Boulton said. “He has great hands, he can counter-wrestle, he can grapple, he took Donovan Beard down and beat him up in his last fight. He’s a really well-rounded kid.”
For fans looking to watch high stakes MMA similar to the Contender Series, CFFC 111 will certainly fit the bill. There are several fighters on the card who Boulton believes could be in line for a shot with the UFC given solid performances in Mississippi.
“If Miles Lee performs the way he has been for a while now, he’s the next Sean Brady. This could be his breakout party,” Boulton said. “Same thing with Raheam Forest; he’s got the record that you could slide into the Contender Series.”
CFFC is returning to Mississippi for the fifth time in the promotion’s history, and the area has proved to be a hotspot for brawlers and passionate fight fans alike.
“We’re really excited to be back there; we love the mid-south,” Boulton said. “I think there’s a lot of talent there like Bryce Mitchell, and a lot of the guys from that Arkansas, Tennessee area are really talented. These guys always throw down.”
CFFC 111 kicks off from Mississippi at 7PM ET/ 4PM PT, LIVE on UFC FIGHT PASS!
