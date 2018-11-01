Byrd: "I'm going to come get him"

While the doors of the all-inclusive and exclusive facility have only been open for a few years, Byrd and several of his teammates were working together well before assembling under the Fortis MMA banner, and that familiarity and consistency has been a big part of what has carried him to this point and helped him prepare to bounce back in a big way when he returns to action this weekend at UFC 235 against unbeaten prospect Edmen Shahbazyan.

“A lot of us that train together have been training together for a long time,” said Byrd, who faces the 8-0 Shahbazyan in Saturday’s Featured Prelim. “Guys don’t come and go at the gym. We don’t have drama in the gym. There are none of those distractions. You do your work and go home.

“It’s reassuring to know that no matter what, I’m going to see the same guys on the mat and I’m going to get the same output. We’re going to push each other and it’s a fight every day and our coach just keeps it that way. There is never a time where it’s ‘We’re going to take a day off.’ It’s never like that.

“We have a goal at the end and that’s to be champion and we just keep pushing until we get to that point.”

As a fellow graduate of the Contender Series, Shahbazyan was already on Byrd’s radar as he paid close attention to the show during Season Two, where his teammates Ryan Spann and Kennedy Nzechukwu were able to join him and Geoff Neal as Fortis MMA members to graduate to the UFC through the show.

Then the Glendale Fighting Club product went out and earned hard-fought decision over Stewart in his promotional debut three months after “The Dentist” had beaten Byrd, and his interest in sharing the cage with the 21-year-old grew.

Where some might be fixated on bouncing Shahbazyan from the ranks of the unbeaten, Byrd’s focus remains exclusively on being prepared and doing what he needs to do in order to secure a victory on Saturday night.

“I saw him fight in the Contender Series and then we both fought Darren Stewart, so I think I match up very well with him and I’m excited to get the chance to fight him,” he said of this weekend’s pairing with Shahbazyan. “I don’t really care about the number or the “0” — I look at what I’ve got to do during the fight.

“It would definitely be good to give him his first loss and show him a couple of things, but I don’t get caught up in a lot of those extra things. I just stay focused on what I need to do.”

That means building off the positives from his fight with Stewart and taking the fight to his young opponent in every phase this weekend in Las Vegas.

“I expect him to be gritty, to be tough and be a boxer and a wrestler,” said Byrd, offering his thoughts on how things how Saturday’s scrap will play out. “I welcome all that and look forward to it.

“Whether we go out there and have a war or I go out there and get the finish, either way, I’m going to come get him. That’s the way I’ve always fought and nothing changes.”