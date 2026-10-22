By The Numbers | Movsar Evloev

Similarities exist, of course. Justin Gaethje capturing undisputed gold prompted comparisons to Charles Oliveira and Michael Bisping, fighters who rode the ups and downs of the fight game before clearing that final hurdle.

UFC 333 Airs At A Special Time: Prelims At 10am ET, Main Card At 2pm ET

Movsar Evloev, on the other hand, is a curious case. The undefeated Russian is 20-0 with half those wins coming in the Octagon. He’s beaten former champions, title challengers, battle-tested veterans and equally hungry contemporaries to secure his spot as the top contender.