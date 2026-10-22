By The Numbers | Movsar Evloev

Every path to UFC gold is unique. Some race their way up the rankings thanks to a perfect storm of timing, personality and performances (see: Josh Hokit next month at UFC 334). Others steadily rise up the rankings, passing each test along the way on their way to proving themselves an all-time great (see: Islam Makhachev).
Similarities exist, of course. Justin Gaethje capturing undisputed gold prompted comparisons to Charles Oliveira and Michael Bisping, fighters who rode the ups and downs of the fight game before clearing that final hurdle.
UFC 333 Airs At A Special Time: Prelims At 10am ET, Main Card At 2pm ET
Movsar Evloev, on the other hand, is a curious case. The undefeated Russian is 20-0 with half those wins coming in the Octagon. He’s beaten former champions, title challengers, battle-tested veterans and equally hungry contemporaries to secure his spot as the top contender.
In fact, he’s done so several times over, putting his ranking on the line against the likes of Aljamain Sterling and Lerone Murphy all to prove that he alone deserves a crack at Alexander Volkanovski, which he finally gets at UFC 333 on October 24.
The not-so-quiet part of the case levied against Evloev the last several years is the lack of a finish on his record. It’s an odd but fair reality in a sport that is both martial arts competition as well as entertainment, but at the end of the day, all that matters is whose hand is raised at the end.
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Twenty times, Evloev walked into a fight — and twenty times, he was the one with his hand raised at fight’s end. Before he gets his opportunity to unseat “The Great,” it’s worth looking back at Evloev’s road by the numbers as an example of how any fighter can make themselves an undeniable problem in their weight class.
9-fight winning streak
- Tied 4th all-time among featherweight with Lerone Murphy
- Holloway is No. 1 with 13; Volkanovski No. 2 with 11
- Evleov’s current streak is the longest active streak; his win over Nik Lentz was contested at a 150-pound catchweight as Evloev replaced Mike Grundy on short-notice
9 Decision Wins
- Tied with Volkanovski, Max Holloway and Andre Fili for 2nd all-time among featherweights
16:07 average fight time
- 3rd longest all-time among featherweight
- Volkanovski‘s18:03 average fight time is No. 1
52:30 control time
- No. 8 all-time among featherweight
49 takedowns landed
- No.1 among active featherweights
- No. 2 all-time among featherweight (Darren Elkins No. 1 with 65)
Don't miss a moment of UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2026. This event starts at a special time: Early Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Prelims at 12pm ET/9am PT and Main Card at 2pm ET/11am PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.