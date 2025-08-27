Busurman Zhumagul | UFC Fight Pass Fighter To Watch

At just 21 years of age and standing at a towering six-foot-four, Busurman “Bushido” Zhumagul isn’t your average welterweight prospect.
The Kyrgyzstan-born fighter, who fights out of Philadelphia, is making waves in CFFC’s 170-pound division, and a glimpse at his past fights will tell you exactly why everyone seems to be excited for Zhumagul’s future.
His amateur career saw him claim four straight wins, with the last of those coming under the CFFC banner back in March of last year. That eventually led to Zhumagul turning professional, with his debut coming three months later, at CFFC 132. If you blinked, you probably missed it.
Matched with George Lo, Zhumagul needed just 49 seconds to claim the win via armbar submission as he immediately delivered a statement to the CFFC welterweight division that he is going to be a major problem.
He then faced Brazilian prospect Gabriel Augusto at CFFC 138, and finished him in the first round with a nasty barrage of knees and elbows. Most recently, he stepped into the CFFC cage to take on San Diego’s Dean Sherry, who had won four fights in a row, with three by finish, including his professional debut six months earlier.
On paper, it was the toughest test of Zhumagul’s young MMA career to date, but when the action got underway, he proved he was more than up to the challenge.
When Sherry came charging in looking to land an early takedown, Zhumagul stayed strong and managed to stuff the attempt. Then he locked up a Muay Thai clinch and folded Sherry with a crushing knee to the chin for a 40-second knockout victory.
Those three performances have created genuine buzz around Zhumagul’s potential, as CFFC General Manager John Morgan explained.
“The first thing that stands out to you about Busurman is his size,” he said.
“It's also incredible that he's just 21 years old, because he carries himself like somebody with much more experience and time in the game.
“The striking and grappling are both there, and three first-round finishes in three fights speaks for itself.
“He definitely looks like someone to keep in mind as he climbs the ranks, as the sky appears to be the limit.”
If Zhumagul continues to put opponents away in short order, it surely won’t be long before an opportunity to make that step up to the world stage comes his way.
With Zhumagul still so young in his MMA career, perhaps the biggest challenge will be making sure that, if that opportunity does come his way, the timing is right for him to not just make the step up, but to stay there.
That means building experience to go alongside his obvious potential, with Saturday night providing his next challenge.
That potential will be tested at CFFC 145, where Zhumagul faces MMA Masters product Joshua Sierra, who heads into the bout having claimed back-to-back first-round knockouts in a combined two minutes, 38 seconds in his last two appearances.
The Miami native, whose 100 percent finish rate also extends through his four amateur MMA wins, is keen to make a name for himself by stealing the shine from Zhumagul.
But if “Bushido” continues the form he’s been building so far in his professional career, he’s going to take some stopping.
