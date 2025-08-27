Busurman Zhumagul | UFC Fight Pass Fighter To Watch

The Kyrgyzstan-born fighter, who fights out of Philadelphia, is making waves in CFFC’s 170-pound division, and a glimpse at his past fights will tell you exactly why everyone seems to be excited for Zhumagul’s future.

His amateur career saw him claim four straight wins, with the last of those coming under the CFFC banner back in March of last year. That eventually led to Zhumagul turning professional, with his debut coming three months later, at CFFC 132. If you blinked, you probably missed it.

Watch CFFC 145 Saturday, Only On UFC FIGHT PASS

Matched with George Lo, Zhumagul needed just 49 seconds to claim the win via armbar submission as he immediately delivered a statement to the CFFC welterweight division that he is going to be a major problem.