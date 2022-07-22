Business As Usual For Nicolas Dalby

Fast forward to the present day and Dalby is making his 27th walk as a pro and his first in The O2 Arena. But the sentimental value of this full circle moment must be put on hold, as Dalby braces for his return from a 13-month layoff to fight Cláudio Silva at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall.

Numerous injuries delayed “Danish Dynamite’s” return to the Octagon. Eager to fight upwards of four times a year, a solid performance in London would be the perfect first step in getting his UFC career back up and running.

“It’s been a long layoff, I felt, but a lot of things happened, as well,” Dalby said. “I had some major injuries. I’m not feeling [injured] during the fight camp, everything has felt like it usually does.

“[Fight week] feels like business as usual. I don’t feel any rust coming off that layoff. It’s going to be exciting on Saturday to see how it feels in the cage.”

Despite competing professionally for 12 years, Dalby sees a long road ahead inside the UFC. Feeling as though he’s still in the middle part of his career, “Danish Dynamite” seeks personal ambitions with the energy of a UFC newcomer.