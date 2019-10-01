Burgos Hopes To Make An Addition To His Highlight Reel

A statement win would put the 28-year-old at 6-1 in the UFC, with his only loss coming in a Fight of the Night scrap with Kattar in January 2018. Since then, Burgos has won two straight over Kurt Holobaugh and Swanson, and while the win over Swanson will always hold a special place in his memory bank, submitting Holobaugh in a little over two minutes in the Garden was just as notable.

“During the fight I put no stock into it,” he said of fighting in “The World’s Most Famous Arena” for the first time. “At the end of the day, it’s just an arena, just a place where I’m gonna fight and whether it’s front of 18,000 people at Madison Square Garden or in somebody’s backyard, it really doesn’t matter, and I can’t put too much pressure on myself to care too much. But right after the fight, I sat back and said, ‘Wow, this is pretty crazy.’ (Laughs) I sat and watched the rest of the card from one of the boxes and it was awesome to say I just did that in one of the most iconic arenas in the world.”

Now he’s looking to do it again, then celebrate his three-year anniversary as a UFC fighter in December. It’s been quite a ride thus far for “Hurricane Shane.”

“As corny or cliché as it sounds, I’m living my dream that I’ve wanted since I was a teenager,” he said. “Not many people can say that, let alone go out and do it. I said I was gonna do it, I did it, and I’m living it and embracing it. I love my life.”