Building a Fighting Culture | UFC Performance Institute Mexico

A team’s culture becomes visible when circumstances become difficult. You see it in how athletes respond to uncertainty, how they manage frustration, and whether they remain committed to the people around them.
At UFC PI Mexico, we want to develop athletes who meet those moments with discipline, composure, and courage. We want them to take ownership of their preparation and understand that their contribution to the team continues beyond their own fight.
Our annual Día de los Muertos workout has become an opportunity to practice those qualities through a demanding shared experience. Each year, we build the challenges around a specific need within the Academy. The exercises give athletes opportunities to make decisions, manage discomfort, communicate, and take responsibility in an unfamiliar setting.
Across 2025 and 2026, the experience developed from a lesson in trusting through disruption into a broader challenge of personal standards and co-responsibility. Together, those two years have helped us define the fighting culture we want to build.
A Tradition Connected to This Time of Year
For many Mexican families and communities, Día de Muertos is a time to remember loved ones who have died and honor the place they continue to hold in their lives. Photographs, offerings, favorite foods, and shared stories express that remembrance. Customs vary across Mexico, reflecting the families and communities that carry them forward.
That attention to memory, relationships, and belonging provides inspiration for our Academy tradition.
This time of year offers us a moment to step outside our normal routine and reflect on the people who have shaped us. Every athlete arrives with a history: family members who made sacrifices, coaches who invested their time, and training partners who helped them prepare. Their achievements carry those contributions forward.
Our workout creates a shared experience within that larger journey. It asks athletes to consider what they contribute today and what kind of example they want to leave for those who follow.
Through repetition each year, we are creating memories that belong to the team—experiences athletes can return to when they need to understand what trust, responsibility, and commitment look like in practice.
2025: Why We Needed Trust
The first workout grew out of a period of significant uncertainty.
A major fire at UFC PI Mexico forced us out of our facility. We went from a state-of-the-art performance institute to an old wrestling room that needed considerable work. The space had not been used or cleaned in a long time. The showers did not function, and simply coordinating everyone’s arrival required additional effort.
Many athletes were still new to the Academy and to their coaches. They were developing confidence in the program when the environment around them changed dramatically.
Their competitive goals remained. That year, six athletes were competing in Dana White’s Contender Series, preparing for some of the biggest opportunities of their careers.
As coaches, we were asking them to trust that we could still deliver the preparation they needed. We believed in our ability to adapt, but we could feel doubt growing within the group. Concerns about the facilities and uncertainty about the future were affecting confidence in the work.
We needed to address that relationship between uncertainty and trust.
The first year’s theme became Trust vs Control.
Before the event, athletes received written assignments asking them to journal about their feelings and emotions. We wanted them to examine what happened when they could not control their circumstances. How did they respond to discomfort? What made them doubt? Could they remain committed when the process felt unfamiliar?
Those questions became the foundation of the workout.
Four Hours of Shared Challenge
We started early with a military-style “Hell Day” that lasted approximately four hours.
The athletes entered without knowing the full sequence of tasks or exactly when the experience would finish. They had to manage their effort and emotions while continuing to engage with the work in front of them.
The whiteboard carried the theme in large letters: Trust vs Control.
It challenged athletes to consider how their need to control the experience affected their willingness to commit. As coaches, we also had to accept the responsibility that came with asking for trust: remaining attentive, communicating clearly, and responding to athletes’ needs.
The physical work created a setting in which those questions became immediate. Athletes had to deal with fatigue, uncertainty, and frustration together.
During the morning, we saw a shared commitment emerge. They were going to get through the experience as a team.
The final challenge was 30-second dips in ice baths. By then, the athletes were tired and cold. Apprehension remained, but teammates were cheering one another on. Each person faced the task with the support of others who understood what they were experiencing.
That moment captured the lesson we wanted them to take away. They could feel fear and still move forward. They could draw confidence from their preparation, their coaches, and one another.
Afterward, athletes told us they had not realized the workout had lasted four hours.
The experience gave us a reference point for future conversations. When we discussed trust or adapting to difficult circumstances, we could return to something they had lived through together.
For a team whose confidence had been shaken by the loss of its familiar environment, that shared memory mattered.
2026: Why the Challenge Changed
By 2026, we were addressing different behaviors.
Some athletes were falling short of Academy standards, including weight expectations. We also saw athletes leave after their own fights while teammates still had competitions approaching and needed support.
We wanted athletes to examine their responsibility beyond an immediate personal goal.
Could they maintain standards without constant reminders? Did they recognize what others had contributed to their preparation? Would they continue contributing when someone else’s fight became the priority?
The theme became Who Are You When Nobody Is Watching?
The workout focused on co-responsibility: pursuing your own highest standard while helping the people around you become better.
We took the group to Centro Ceremonial Otomí, where the mountain setting, hills, and stairs created a demanding environment outside their familiar training routine. UFC athletes who did not normally train with the Academy were also invited to participate.
Before the day began, everyone knew that the group shared responsibility for arriving ready and on time. A late arrival or no-show would carry a consequence for the team. The intention was to get athletes communicating, checking in, and taking ownership before the physical work started.
The workout then expanded through four stages: The Individual, Partners and Buddies, The Mini-Team, and All In.
Stage One: Can I Lead Myself?
The first stage combined running loops, sprawls and crawls on a grass hill, and military-style bodyweight exercises.
Coaches deliberately limited their encouragement. The lead coach provided direction while other staff observed. Athletes had to manage their effort without relying on constant external motivation.
We were looking at how they paced themselves, responded to repetition, and maintained their work when attention moved elsewhere. Approved modifications allowed athletes with different needs to participate with the same expectation of commitment.
This stage connected directly to daily standards. An athlete’s preparation depends on choices made between conversations with coaches: whether to follow through, remain disciplined, and take responsibility for the work assigned.
The question was simple: can you lead yourself before expecting someone else to lead you?
Stage Two: Carrying Responsibility With a Partner
The second stage progressed from individual decisions to carrying equipment and working with a buddy.
Athletes collected their equipment and received a timed riddle. They could request clues, but those clues added work to the next task. Their decisions therefore had a consequence they carried into the physical challenge.
Equipment carries along stairs and ramps followed. Athletes moved through stations, managing their loads and completing the work connected to the earlier task.
The stage concluded with a partner workout organized around efforts performed every minute.
The progression asked athletes to expand their attention. They still had to manage themselves, but now their effort and communication affected another person. Staying connected became part of completing the task.
That was the lesson: personal responsibility is the starting point for being dependable to someone else.
Stage Three: Working as a Small Team
The third stage brought athletes into small groups for repeated work blocks combining running loops, weighted-vest step-ups, burpee broad-jump relays, and squat relays.
The tasks required organization and communication under fatigue. Transitions mattered. Listening mattered. Each person’s effort influenced what the group could accomplish.
The small-team setting created opportunities to lead, follow, encourage, and solve problems. Athletes had to recognize how their strengths could contribute to a shared result.
We wanted them to connect that experience to the training room. A productive session depends on the quality of everyone’s contribution, including those preparing a teammate for an opportunity that is still ahead.
Stage Four: All In
The final stage brought the larger group into synchronized work.
Athletes worked in two groups toward one shared objective. Groups changed every 25 repetitions, and exercises changed every 100. Strength and conditioning staff monitored synchronization. Repetitions had to meet the collective standard to count.
Stair efforts and questions added physical and mental demands. Missing a prescribed stair time or answering incorrectly could cost the team progress in its repetition count.
The structure required athletes to coordinate their movement, communicate clearly, and stay attentive. They had to maintain their own effort while understanding what everyone else was doing.
The central message was now part of the task itself: my responsibility does not end with my own performance.
Remembering Every Person
The final challenge asked athletes to learn the birthdays of all 30 people on the team.
Photographs of fighters were paired with a stair task. At the top, cones represented the twelve months of the year. Athletes had to place a teammate’s photograph beside the correct birthday month. An incorrect placement meant returning down the stairs and trying again.
The group came together and developed a plan for memorizing the birthdays.
This brought the day’s theme into a personal form. Each photograph represented someone whose effort contributed to the team. Knowing a birthday required attention to that person beyond their role as a training partner or their status as a fighter.
When we asked why the task mattered, the athletes’ reflection centered on everyone having value, regardless of where they were in their careers.
That provided a meaningful connection to the season’s emphasis on remembrance. Within our sporting tradition, we were asking athletes to recognize the people beside them and give those relationships the attention they deserved.
Creating Our Own Fighting Culture
These workouts are part of an effort to build a recognizable culture of mental toughness at UFC PI Mexico.
For us, that toughness includes composure under pressure, discipline without supervision, willingness to accept feedback, and courage to communicate when something is difficult. It includes being dependable when another person needs your contribution.
Unfamiliar physical challenges give us a way to practice those behaviors outside normal training. A shared load requires coordination. A timed problem asks athletes to think while tired. Synchronized movement requires awareness. Reduced coaching creates room for initiative.
The experience becomes useful when athletes reflect on their choices and carry the lessons back into daily life.
The annual timing helps us return to those questions. As the season invites remembrance and reflection, our team can look at what it has experienced, whose contributions have mattered, and what standards it wants to carry forward.
In 2025, the challenge was to trust through disruption. In 2026, it was to take ownership of personal standards and shared responsibility.
The culture we are building will be measured in what follows: athletes preparing consistently, communicating honestly, facing setbacks with composure, and continuing to show up for one another.
Each year adds another shared experience. Every day afterward gives us an opportunity to live up to it.