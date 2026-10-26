Building a Fighting Culture | UFC Performance Institute Mexico

At UFC PI Mexico, we want to develop athletes who meet those moments with discipline, composure, and courage. We want them to take ownership of their preparation and understand that their contribution to the team continues beyond their own fight.

Our annual Día de los Muertos workout has become an opportunity to practice those qualities through a demanding shared experience. Each year, we build the challenges around a specific need within the Academy. The exercises give athletes opportunities to make decisions, manage discomfort, communicate, and take responsibility in an unfamiliar setting.

Across 2025 and 2026, the experience developed from a lesson in trusting through disruption into a broader challenge of personal standards and co-responsibility. Together, those two years have helped us define the fighting culture we want to build.

A Tradition Connected to This Time of Year