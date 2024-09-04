Building Champions Scholarship Applications Now Open To Find The Next Champion Supported By UFC And Skilled Trades College

Individuals interested in applying for the scholarship can submit an application at skilledtradescollege.ca. Applications will close October 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Approaching 20 years, STC is the preferred choice for pre-apprenticeship training, as over 15,000 young people have graduated from STC and entered the workforce. To continue to raise awareness and meet the demand for skilled labour in the workforce, the private career college is partnering with UFC athlete Mike Malott, a native of Burlington, as the official Building Champions Scholarship program ambassador.

“A strong work ethic and a belief in one’s abilities should be the deciding factor in being able to train for a rewarding construction career,” said STC Chief Operating Officer Mike Di Donato. “In today’s economy, financial barriers exist that often discourage young people from pursuing their dreams. One in five people that visit STC sadly cannot enroll after exhausting public and private funding avenues. Today, STC is proud to announce the Building Champions Scholarship with support from UFC. STC and UFC have partnered to remove these barriers for 12 deserving Canadians so they can focus on building a better future for themselves and families.”

During the program's nomination period, applicants can share their unique story and highlight why they want to be a champion in the skilled trades. What defines a great athlete and what makes a winning tradesperson are indistinguishable. Champions are built in the world-famous OctagonÒ because of self-belief, training, and discipline – all traits that are shown on a job site.

Added Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Partnerships, TKO, “UFC is excited for this next step in our partnership with Skilled Trade College of Canada. We’re looking forward to working with STC and to leverage the power of the UFC brand to provide opportunities for people to further their education and to pursue meaningful careers while also improving their lives. The Building Champions Scholarship program is an initiative we’re proud to support.”

Mike ‘Proper’ Malott, fighting November 2 at UFC Fight Night Edmonton, said, “Self-belief is the foundation of a champion's mindset, whether you're stepping inside the Octagon or mastering a skilled trade. The Building Champions Scholarship is the ultimate corner man – providing you with knowledge and guidance. Just like in the ring, your success in the trades isn't just about technical skills, but the mental resilience to keep pushing, even when the challenge seems tough. The building of a champion is forged in self-belief.”

To learn more visit: skilledtradescollege.ca