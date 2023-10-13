Buck It Friday | Twisted Steel

Press Conference
It was bring your bull to work day at the UFC Headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The UFC is set to host UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 in Abu Dhabi on October 21. Yet despite the can’t miss rematch going on, UFC CEO Dana White’s focus will be in Las Vegas while the two lightweights are busy running it back.
White’s most recent acquisition, Twisted Steel, is set to participate in the 2023 PBR Camping World Team Series Championship at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas from October 20 to 22. Following an exciting 10-event regular season, this championship event spans three days and involves eight teams engaging in intense five-on-five bull riding contests.
My bull, Twisted Steel, will be bucking NEXT WEEK at @PBR!!!— danawhite (@danawhite) October 13, 2023
Tickets available now: https://t.co/Fr9y444QdP pic.twitter.com/8ie4ocJEez
He takes great pride in his bucks White Thunder, Sour Diesel, and F-Bomb, bulls he’s owned that competed in PBR events, although not at the top-tier Big Show broadcast on CBS. On the other hand, Twisted Steel is the prize that’s proven to be his most successful bull, earning a spot in the big leagues.
Managing him has proven to be a challenging feat for everyone, though.
Twisted Steel boasts an impressive 94% buck-off rate, having been ridden to the eight-second mark only twice out of 34 attempts. In the PBR scoring system, where each qualified ride is evaluated based on both rider and bull performance, Twisted Steel will be among approximately 100 bulls influencing the outcome of the 2023 PBR Team Series Championship.
White’s fascination with the industry traces back to 2016, during his participation in “Lookin’ For A Fight,” where he rode a bull – an experience that fueled his decision to purchase his first bull with the aspiration of entering the PBR, a goal he’s finally achieved.
In anticipation of Twisted Steel’s upcoming PBR debut, the UFC staff had the opportunity to closely observe him when he visited the UFC Headquarters, allowing for photo opportunities and a ceremonial weigh-in.