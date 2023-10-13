 Skip to main content
A close up look at UFC CEO Dana White's bull, "Twisted Steel".

Buck It Friday | Twisted Steel

UFC CEO Dana White’s Bull, “Twisted Steel,” Pays A Visit To The UFC Headquarters In Las Vegas Before His Debut Competition At the Prestige PBR Teams Championship.
By Marlin Cortez • Oct. 13, 2023

It was bring your bull to work day at the UFC Headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

The UFC is set to host UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 in Abu Dhabi on October 21. Yet despite the can’t miss rematch going on, UFC CEO Dana White’s focus will be in Las Vegas while the two lightweights are busy running it back.

White’s most recent acquisition, Twisted Steel, is set to participate in the 2023 PBR Camping World Team Series Championship at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas from October 20 to 22. Following an exciting 10-event regular season, this championship event spans three days and involves eight teams engaging in intense five-on-five bull riding contests.

He takes great pride in his bucks White Thunder, Sour Diesel, and F-Bomb, bulls he’s owned that competed in PBR events, although not at the top-tier Big Show broadcast on CBS. On the other hand, Twisted Steel is the prize that’s proven to be his most successful bull, earning a spot in the big leagues.

Managing him has proven to be a challenging feat for everyone, though. 

Twisted Steel boasts an impressive 94% buck-off rate, having been ridden to the eight-second mark only twice out of 34 attempts. In the PBR scoring system, where each qualified ride is evaluated based on both rider and bull performance, Twisted Steel will be among approximately 100 bulls influencing the outcome of the 2023 PBR Team Series Championship. 

UFC CEO Dana White poses with UFC fighters and staff outside the pen of his bull "Twisted Steel".
UFC CEO Dana White poses with UFC fighters and staff outside the pen of his bull "Twisted Steel".

White’s fascination with the industry traces back to 2016, during his participation in “Lookin’ For A Fight,” where he rode a bull – an experience that fueled his decision to purchase his first bull with the aspiration of entering the PBR, a goal he’s finally achieved. 

In anticipation of Twisted Steel’s upcoming PBR debut, the UFC staff had the opportunity to closely observe him when he visited the UFC Headquarters, allowing for photo opportunities and a ceremonial weigh-in.

:
UFC Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell, and UFC Senior Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance, Jeff Novitzky, addressed the press at UFC Headquarters to discuss UFC's relationship with USADA on Thursday, October 12, 2023.
Press Conference

UFC’s Hunter Campbell and Jeff Novitzky USADA Press…

Hunter Campbell, Chief Business Officer, and UFC SVP of Athlete Health and Wellness, Jeff Novitzky, addressed UFC's relationship with USADA on October 12, 2023.

Watch the Video
Islam Makhachev of Russia celebrates after his victory over Charles Oliveira of Brazil in their UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 280 event at Etihad Arena on October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Islam Makhachev’s Career Highlights | Title Wins To…

Learn More About Islam Makhachev’s Career Highlights As The Lightweight Champion And One Of The Most Dominant Fighters In The UFC

More
Khamzat Chimaev of Russia punches Gilbert Burns of Brazil in their welterweight fight during the UFC 273 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 09, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Free Fights | UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

Get Primed For UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 With Free Fights Featuring Islam Makhachev, Paulo Costa And Khamzat Chimaev

More
: