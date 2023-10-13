Buck It Friday | Twisted Steel

He takes great pride in his bucks White Thunder, Sour Diesel, and F-Bomb, bulls he’s owned that competed in PBR events, although not at the top-tier Big Show broadcast on CBS. On the other hand, Twisted Steel is the prize that’s proven to be his most successful bull, earning a spot in the big leagues.

Managing him has proven to be a challenging feat for everyone, though.

Twisted Steel boasts an impressive 94% buck-off rate, having been ridden to the eight-second mark only twice out of 34 attempts. In the PBR scoring system, where each qualified ride is evaluated based on both rider and bull performance, Twisted Steel will be among approximately 100 bulls influencing the outcome of the 2023 PBR Team Series Championship.