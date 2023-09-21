Bryce Mitchell Wants To Deliver A “Spectacular” Performance

“I am the cash cow,” he said. “There ain't nobody close. You put me on a pay-per-view (and) the numbers are going to go through the roof. The big dogs are going to realize that, and they're going to realize that there ain't nobody that's a cash cow like me.”

Of course, that claim is only as good as the results Mitchell can deliver. Although his base comes in grappling, Mitchell is by no means a lay-and-pray kind of fighter. He prefers to, as he puts it, “slow cook ‘em to the bone” and melt his opponents. He is the owner of one of three twister submissions in the Octagon and nearly pulled one off again in his next fight. His most impressive performance to date is his decision win over Edson Barboza, who he essentially beat down from bell-to-bell.

That performance was about 18 months ago, though, and Mitchell can’t wait to get his hand raised again. However, that feeling of satisfaction is only coming if he makes history on fight night.

“I want nothing less than something spectacular to happen,” Mithcell said. “I'm not going to be satisfied with just scraping by with the decision. I want a spectacular finish.”