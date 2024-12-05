Bryce Mitchell: ‘I Think It Was Time That I Needed’

“Life has been amazing,” Michell explained to UFC.com

“I have a son now, he’s seven months old, that’s the best part. I built a house; I don’t live in my little crappy trailer no more. The house is a lot warmer in the winter. I just got a new truck yesterday, well, it’s an old truck, but new to me. It’s a 1977 Ford, so, I’m just really, really happy about literally everything that’s been going on.”

After losing the way he did to Josh Emmett last year at UFC 296, it’s encouraging to see the Arkansas native talk about all the things he’s done while away and what he’s grateful for.

Becoming a father is something he clearly takes pride in, but when asked about what life has been like since, Mitchell was quick to give his wife all the credit when it comes to parenthood.