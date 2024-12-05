Bryce Mitchell: ‘I Think It Was Time That I Needed’

Embedded
It’s been just about a year since Bryce Mitchell’s last trip to the Octagon, but after some time off, he’s back for the final pay-per-view of the year feeling refreshed.
“Life has been amazing,” Michell explained to UFC.com
“I have a son now, he’s seven months old, that’s the best part. I built a house; I don’t live in my little crappy trailer no more. The house is a lot warmer in the winter. I just got a new truck yesterday, well, it’s an old truck, but new to me. It’s a 1977 Ford, so, I’m just really, really happy about literally everything that’s been going on.”
After losing the way he did to Josh Emmett last year at UFC 296, it’s encouraging to see the Arkansas native talk about all the things he’s done while away and what he’s grateful for.
Becoming a father is something he clearly takes pride in, but when asked about what life has been like since, Mitchell was quick to give his wife all the credit when it comes to parenthood.
“Day to day, I’m not going to sit here and lie, my wife does all of the work and I take zero of the credit,” he explained.
However, he did acknowledge he’s doing things a little differently when it comes to his profession since his son was born.
“I have trained a lot harder and I have a sense of gratefulness and urgency.”
There’s only been one other stretch during Mitchell’s career where he’s had at least 11 months between fights and that was in March 2022, when he defeated Edson Barboza.
Ahead of his fight with Kron Gracie, which takes place during the main card of UFC 310, 2024’s been one of the most productive years of Mitchell’s life.
“I think that was the largest period of growth that I’ve had. From last fight to this fight, being that it was a whole year, and I really wasn’t injured. For about a month I didn’t train very hard after that fight because I got hit pretty hard, but after about a month I went back to training really hard, and I think it was time that I needed.”
At just 30 years old, Mitchell’s got plenty of time to get to where he wants to go. As a fighter, his game is very well rounded. He brings a pressure wrestling approach, with a variety of submissions in his arsenal, and he’s developed into a very fundamentally sound striker.
During fight camp, Mitchell spent most of his time in his home state, but he’s made the trip out west a couple times to help prepare.
“Within the last two months, I’ve been out here for about two-and-a-half weeks. And I think it just helps acclimate to the environment and the food and everything.”
Gracie’s last contest was at UFC 288 in May 2023, and he’s only fought inside the Octagon three times since 2019. Fighting an opponent with that much inactivity presents a challenge on its own, but Mitchell is aware of the danger Gracie possesses.
“I think he’s very tough, I think he’s very durable, and I don’t take him lightly.”
“I just want to fight him. I don’t care where the fight goes, I’m gonna be like water and take the path of least resistance.”
After one of the longest layoffs of his career, Mitchell is just days away from his return.
While “Thug Nasty” is thrilled for UFC 310, the American plans to get right back to work.
“It’s going to feel great to get a win; I’m going to feel like I’m redeemed. But I’m not going to be satisfied because I’m just gonna want to keep winning because I feel like I have a lot of work to do and a little bit of time to do it.”
With some time off to focus strictly on his family and training, Mitchell seems poised to make a statement on Saturday night.
