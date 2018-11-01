Mitchell putting Arkansas MMA on the map

It also gave him a chance to reunite with his TUF coach for a post-fight interview where he promised his mom a steak dinner when he got back home and got loud and proud about representing his home state on the biggest stage in the sport.

“It was delicious,” he said of the steak dinner with his mom. “I got a big old rib eye.”

Where some may simply see Mitchell as a kid from the outskirts of nowhere who hunts, fishes and lives in a fifth-wheel trailer under a metal-roofed structure he built himself, it’s that authenticity and commitment to his Arkansas roots that makes the up-and-comer easy to get behind.

In a sport where a good number of people will not hesitate to suggest that you need to train at a world-class facility alongside elite competitors in order to succeed, Mitchell has politely listened to their advice and cast it aside, opting to stay home with the same coaches that helped him reach this point and the loved ones that bring happiness and richness to his life outside of the gym.

“I’ve always believed in my coaches, my teammates and everything I have where I’m at. I don’t feel a need to move off to somewhere else.

“I do travel to other gyms when I have the time and the money to do so and I do think it’s good to cross train,” continued the 11-1 prospect, who ventured to Belgrade, Serbia back in the summer to train with elite judo players. “But if you go to one of these ‘super camps’ with all these fighters, you’re constantly getting beat up and I don’t train with people all the time that are beating me up.

“Sometimes I’m training with people that are a little bit less than my skill level and I’m getting to practice moves on them,” he added. “We’re flowing and I’m practicing and I don’t have to worry about some dude smashing me.”