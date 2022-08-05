Bryan Battle's Plan Is Right On Track

Hitting his mark at 171 pounds for the bout with Sato, Battle was thinking of dropping from the middleweight division as soon as his weight cut for the Gore fight was over.

“I didn't really have to cut weight and it wasn't something that I was trying to do,” he said. “It was the first time I was training full-time and the weight just kinda fell off. Then after this fight, because of the training, my weight never really yo-yoed back up. So I thought I might make 170 and I knew if I could get to 170 healthy, then that would be the optimal thing for my frame and my fighting style and what I want to do. There are a lot more dudes with clout at 170 that I'd love to fight than there are at 185 right now. So we did a test cut in March, it went well, and I let my manager know, and now we're at 170. So I'm very excited.”

That decision said a lot about who Battle is as a fighter. Not only is he making the lifestyle sacrifices to drop 15 pounds, but he’s doing it so he can face killers in one of the UFC’s traditionally tough weight classes. That’s called walking the walk. So how did we get here?

“You can learn how to throw a jab, a hook and all the basics,” he said. “You can learn how to do all that in six months. So now that I know how to throw the punches and the kicks, why am I nowhere near these guys over here? What separates me from these guys, and what separates the guys at the top from the guys who are just really good? And that's something I've always thought about. The guys at the top are just the guys who optimize the most - they're the smartest guys.”