Bryan Battle Wants to Make a Statement in Paris

So is he concerned that Bordeaux, France’s Kevin Jousset will be bringing that same energy to Accor Arena in Paris this weekend?

Nah.

“I've never been to Paris,” he said. “I've heard a lot of good things about it, so I'm excited to go there and not only to go there, but to fight someone who's from there. So I'm hoping that there's a lot of energy during the fight.”

So what Battle is saying is that he wants it all, no matter how Jousset feels, how the crowd feels about him, and how vocal they’ll be with those feelings.

“I don't mind being the bad guy,” he said. “I don't mind at all, man. Genuinely speaking, good guy, bad guy, Paris is some place that the UFC doesn't go to very often. I was on the other end of that equation when the UFC came to Charlotte, and I saw how much energy there was for me just being the hometown guy. Granted, I was the only hometown guy on the whole card, and I know there's a couple French guys on this card, but I feel like there should be some crazy energy for Kevin, and I love feeling that. I don't get to feel it a whole lot because I fight a lot in the APEX. So being out in the arena, feeling the energy of the crowd, that's going to be a lot of fun.”