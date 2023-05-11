Bryan Battle Only Needs A Little Bit Of Hope

“That was cool up until it wasn't cool because it was like, okay, boom, we're here, we're fighting now,” said Battle, who lost a three-round decision to Fakhretdinov, his first loss in the UFC.

UFC Charlotte Fight By Fight Preview

When did it go from cool to uncool?

“Man, not very long after I took the fight,” he said. “It’s one of those crazy things. I didn't say too much after the fight because I didn't want it to come across as an excuse because Rinat was just a monster, and he would've been a monster with or without the problems I had before the fight. But about 10 days out, I sustained an injury that was pretty debilitating for the fight. I just didn't know how to deal with it, and so that was tough. If that was just an isolated thing, then I could have dealt with it, but as soon as I got to Vegas, I got a really bad stomach bug and I couldn't eat, I couldn't drink, and the weight cut was terrible because I had no energy.”