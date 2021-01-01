 Skip to main content
The Ultimate Fighter

Bryan Battle | Meet The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 Cast

Ahead Of The Return of The Ultimate Fighter Premiere, Get To Know Some Of The Prospects Who Will Be Fighting On Team Volkanovski Or Team Ortega For A UFC Contract
By Maddyn Johnstone-Thomas, on Twitter @MaddynThomas • May. 27, 2021

The Ultimate Fighter is back, featuring eight middleweights and eight bantamweights from around the world.

UFC.com sat down with each of the 16 contestants to learn a little bit about them and why they believe they’re going to walk away the winner of season 29.

Meet middleweight Bryan Battle. 

Record: 5-1
Birthplace: Springfield, MO
Fighting out of: Charlotte, NC
Nickname: “Pooh Bear”
Age: 26
Stat: Four finishes (one by KO, three by submission)

Get To Know Bryan Battle | The Return of The Ultimate Fighter
Get To Know Bryan Battle | The Return of The Ultimate Fighter
/

UFC: How does it feel to have the opportunity to be on The Ultimate Fighter?

Battle: There’s really not many things cooler than this. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, being on the show, having your weight class and being picked. I’m very happy and grateful to be here.

UFC: What is your fighting style?

Battle: High pace and a lot of pressure. I might get hit a couple times, but I’m going to hit them a couple more times. I like to have fun, but I also want to win. You can expect a fun match, but you can expect a fun match that I will win.

Check out every contestant's profile on The Return of The Ultimate Fighter here.

UFC: Where does the nickname “Pooh Bear” come from?

Battle: Just to clarify, I never liked the nickname. I was talking to one of my teammates one day, just roasting him and he didn’t have any response to it, so he just said, ‘Okay  Pooh Bear,’ and he said that and one of the guys sitting next to him started laughing. I told him not to call me that because it was too soft and, of course, it became a virus throughout the gym.

It was my second amateur fight and I filled out all the paperwork, and left the nickname blank. The ring announcer came around to make sure he was saying everyone’s name right. When he came up to me, my coach leaned over and told him my nickname was Pooh Bear. After that, I decided it would be my nickname.

Make sure you tune in to season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter, which airs live on ESPN+ on June 1st at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

