Bryan Battle | Meet The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 Cast

Get To Know Bryan Battle | The Return of The Ultimate Fighter

UFC: How does it feel to have the opportunity to be on The Ultimate Fighter?

Battle: There’s really not many things cooler than this. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, being on the show, having your weight class and being picked. I’m very happy and grateful to be here.

UFC: What is your fighting style?

Battle: High pace and a lot of pressure. I might get hit a couple times, but I’m going to hit them a couple more times. I like to have fun, but I also want to win. You can expect a fun match, but you can expect a fun match that I will win.

UFC: Where does the nickname “Pooh Bear” come from?

Battle: Just to clarify, I never liked the nickname. I was talking to one of my teammates one day, just roasting him and he didn’t have any response to it, so he just said, ‘Okay Pooh Bear,’ and he said that and one of the guys sitting next to him started laughing. I told him not to call me that because it was too soft and, of course, it became a virus throughout the gym.

It was my second amateur fight and I filled out all the paperwork, and left the nickname blank. The ring announcer came around to make sure he was saying everyone’s name right. When he came up to me, my coach leaned over and told him my nickname was Pooh Bear. After that, I decided it would be my nickname.

