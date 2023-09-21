Bryan Battle: ‘I Feel World Class Right Now’

“It’s hard to put into words what that moment felt like for me,” Battle said. “Being in front of all my friends and family competing on the world’s biggest stage for MMA, it was surreal. It was one of those moments where you have to pinch yourself. It was the fruit of a lot of hard labor.”

Despite making the most of the biggest fight of his UFC career thus far, Battle didn’t celebrate the victory for too long. While many fighters may take some time away from training, justifiably so, that’s not how the coaches and athletes at Carolina Combat Sports & Fitness are wired.

MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Fiziev Wants To Wow You | Dan Ige Unlocked Another Level | Mitchell Eyes A 'Spectacular' Performance

Battle, who also coaches a youth mixed martial arts class, got back into the gym as fast as he could to continue training his pupils and prepare his professional teammates for their upcoming bouts.

“One of the great things about my gym is I’ve been with my coach since I started training and most of the guys that are at the gym have been with me forever,” Battle said. “There was definitely a little bit of a vibe but, for the most part, everyone treats me the same and say, ‘Hey, good job,’ [give me] a smack on the butt, and we just get back to work.”