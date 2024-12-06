Bryan Battle | Going From Prospect To Contender

Battle isn’t likely to hear boos this weekend with Brown, but there will be a full house cheering the welterweights on, and while the North Carolina product wasn’t expecting such a quick turnaround, facing the surging Brown on a big pay-per-view card was an offer he couldn’t refuse.

“I like being busy,” said Battle. “So yeah, I wanted to be on the UFC Tampa card actually, but my agent called me and said, ‘Randy Brown on UFC 310.’ I said, ‘Oh my goodness. Sign me up, please. That sounds amazing.’ This is my first time fighting on a pay-per-view against the most recognizable opponent that I've ever gone against. It's really a blessing. I'm just so grateful, and just trying to make the most of these opportunities I’ve been given.”

Sign Up For UFC FIGHT PASS Today To Watch FPI 9 On December 5

Yet while all we’ve been talking about is Battle’s viral moment, the real reason why he’s here is six UFC wins with one loss and one no contest. He hasn’t lost since he dropped a decision to Rinat Fakhretdinov in 2022, with the only blemish a no contest against Ange Loosa in March, And in his last three wins, he’s finished Gabe Green, AJ Fletcher and Jousset. So Battle is no media creation; he’s the real deal, but he also knows how the game works, so if post-fight comments in Paris put him on the map, so be it.

“It was just a perfect storm kind of situation,” he said. “I had a good performance, and so the performance by itself would've been good. But I had a great moment on the mic afterwards, and I think it was just a combination that caught a lot of people's imagination. To take how people perceive you to the next level is you have to capture people's imagination. That means more than just winning fights.”