Bryan Battle Embraces His Chosen Path

Most let those plans go. Battle didn’t. But how far would he go to chase this bucket list item?

“I said it was a bucket list thing but, in my head, it was something where, all right, you win, don't stop until you lose. That's kind of the way I talked myself into doing it at first.”

Sounds like a plan. But as Mike Tyson said, everybody has a plan until they get hit. And Battle got hit in his first amateur bout against Michel Andre.

“I lost my first amateur fight,” he said. “I lost it by vicious KO.”

Time for a new plan. Mr. Battle was going to stick around for a while.

“I knew I couldn't go out like that,” he said. “I won my next eight amateur fights and somewhere in there, I was like, all right, I think I can really do this, I think I can be good. I don't know if I really needed an eight-fight win streak for that to happen. In my head, I just needed a way to justify it. I needed a way to justify being 21, 22 and actually committing to being a fighter.”

All-in as a fighter, Battle turned pro in 2019 and hasn’t looked back. He certainly doesn’t reflect on those who didn’t ride with him on this most unique of journeys.

“A lot of people give you the encouragement, but you know it's not real encouragement; they're just being nice to your face,” he said. “And there are very few people who are there to really say, ‘Hey man, let's f**king go, let's do this.’ Those are the people I'll remember always, who from the jump were like, ‘You want to do this, let's do this.’ But there's not a whole lot of those people.”

At least there were some, including his dad, whose love of the game was passed down from father to son.