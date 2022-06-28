Bryan Barberena: Time For 'Prime Bam Bam'

In addition to finally having permission to chase a quick finish and a bonus that tends to recognize those kinds of efforts, the 33-year-old veteran is also at a point in his career where everything is lining up correctly for him.

Saturday’s meeting with the former welterweight champion will be Barberena’s second appearance of the year and fourth in the last 12 months after being forced to withdraw from a matchup with Daniel Rodriguez in November 2020 and undergo an emergency laparotomy to address internal bleeding caused by ruptured arteries in his abdominal cavity.

That life-threatening event came after the man affectionately known as “Bam Bam” spent more than a year on the sidelines recovering from a back injury following his loss to Randy Brown in the summer of 2019.

“I tried to do that after my back surgery,” Barberena said of keeping active. “I had the one fight and was trying to get fights, got scheduled, and then had emergency surgery. Coming back from that, it was like, ‘Let’s be as consistent as possible, let’s fight and try to keep going.’ This time around, it’s worked out to where I’ve been fighting pretty much every three months.

“I’m thankful to the UFC and Sean Shelby for getting matched up, and then getting great matchups like Matt Brown and now Robbie Lawler — these are dream matchups that I’ve wanted and I believe they’re happening at the exact right time; at the time where I’m hitting my stride and I am going to be the best version of myself, and continuing to get better.

“I feel like this is the best I’ve ever been, and I feel the most ready that I’ve ever been,” continued Barberena, who enters this weekend’s preliminary card pairing with the former welterweight champion having earned consecutive victories for the first time since 2016. “It’s all coming together at this moment and you’re going to see the best me that has ever been in the Octagon.”