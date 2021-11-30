Bryan Barberena Thrives In 'The Mud'

“My mindset was that I was going to come back fast and be right back at it, but it took a little longer than I thought it would,” laughed the 12-fight veteran, who was initially scheduled to face Matt Brown this weekend before “The Immortal” tested positive for COVID-19. “We had some holdups and stuff, but after my last fight, I look back and it’s like, ‘Holy cow — it’s only been eight months and I’m fighting again!’

“Every day is a win,” he added, the genuineness of that sentiment radiating in his voice. “Every day that I’m waking up, getting to see my family and do what I love is a big win. Fighting is extra and it’s great that I still get to do this and provide for my family doing something I love, but man, I’m winning every single day just being able to be with my family.

“But how much of a blessing is it that I still get to do this?” he asked rhetorically, chasing his words with a laugh; a big kid thrilled to still be getting to chase his championship dreams inside the UFC cage. “I love to do it and if it didn’t work out, I’d find something else to do, but I genuinely love what I do and to be able to continue to do that and continue to provide for my family makes it that much sweeter.

“It’s definitely a different outlook on life, for sure. Every day that I wake up, I’m winning.”

While the mindset and outlook have changed since his medical emergency last year, Barberena’s approach in the Octagon has never wavered.

In trying to think of a way to describe his style and talk to him about it, the best I could come up with is this: Barberena exists, lives, thrives in the mud.