Bryan Barbarena Is Ultimately Here To Challenge Himself

“I was bitter,” admitted the veteran welterweight, who takes on Gunnar Nelson at UFC 286 at The O2 Arena in London on Saturday. “I know I’m better than that. I wasn’t happy with my performance, and I’m sure the UFC wasn’t happy with my performance, and I wasn’t able to give fans the performance they were expecting.”

Entering off consecutive wins over divisional stalwarts Matt Brown and Robbie Lawler, Barberena anticipated his early December meeting with Dos Anjos to follow a similar pattern, as the former lightweight champ and welterweight contender had expressed how excited he was to be fighting in the 170-pound weight class again and looking to deliver entertaining fights.

In his mind, that meant a standup battle — the kind of knockdown, drag out battle in the mud that has become Barberena’s signature style — but instead, the crafty Brazilian switched things up.

“I think I over-prepared for one style of fight and got caught up in thinking it was going to be another Matt Brown, Robbie Lawler style fight,” said Barberena, who volunteered for numerous openings and was actively trying to put together his own matchups on social media before getting the chance to replace Daniel Rodriguez against Nelson this weekend. “I knew he would wrestle, but I didn’t expect him to wrestle, grapple so hard and flow through as much as he did; be as persistent on it.

“I’m not mad at him for the way he fought or the way it went — I’m mad at myself that I came up short and that I was one-sided on preparations and thoughts, not fully into things because it is MMA.

“I came up short but, on the flip side, I grew a ton in that fight,” he added. “I learned a lot from it and went straight back into the gym and began drilling and drilling and drilling exactly what I needed to do. I believe I’m ten times better and more dangerous now than I was on December 3.”